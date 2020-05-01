AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

ATRC traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.55. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

