Augur (REP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.09 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $36.09 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for $10.97 or 0.00124980 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitBay, Kraken and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02412424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00198108 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ChaoEX, Bitbns, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, Zebpay, Upbit, Koinex, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Bitsane, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX, Liqui, BitBay, Kraken, Bittrex, ABCC, CoinTiger, Crex24, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

