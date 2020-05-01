Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.69. 2,592,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,264. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.