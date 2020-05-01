Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $75,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,264. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

