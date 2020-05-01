Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Shares of AUTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 205,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,587. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

