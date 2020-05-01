Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.04. Avianca shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 943,474 shares.

AVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Avianca alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avianca by 25.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,805 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Avianca by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.