Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 20,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $52,583.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Aware has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.15.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 80.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

