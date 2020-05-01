Axonics Modulation Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,063% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $864,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,423.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,327 shares of company stock worth $3,438,828 over the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,001,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 116,284 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 8,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,775. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.