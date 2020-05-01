Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXSM traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,184. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 3.11.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
