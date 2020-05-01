B. Riley Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $41.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 18,043,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,905. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,576,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

