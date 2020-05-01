B. Riley Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $50.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,953. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

