B. Riley Raises Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $29.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

KLIC stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,283. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

