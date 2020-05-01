B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.06, approximately 10,683,027 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,650,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

