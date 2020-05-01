Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 683,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $975,680.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 715,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 360,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

