Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 475,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.89. 35,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,037. Balchem has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. Balchem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $55,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

