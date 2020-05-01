BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 2,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow purchased 7,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939 over the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

