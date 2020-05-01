Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Banco Santander-Chile earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BSAC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 23,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $30.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

