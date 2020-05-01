Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $70.2-70.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.03 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 651,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,684. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.63.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $2,725,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

