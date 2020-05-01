Bank of America Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $4.20

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,492,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,460. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,802,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after buying an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Range Resources by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 2,370,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,684,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 1,833,958 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

