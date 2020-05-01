Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,131 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,889,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

