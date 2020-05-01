Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on BOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 310,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $58,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $109,537. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

