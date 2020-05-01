Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 203,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,560 shares of company stock valued at $287,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 30.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

