Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.32. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Bank7 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

