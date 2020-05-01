BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,267. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.