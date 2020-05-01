Barclays Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $100.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,714. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

