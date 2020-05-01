Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.78

Media coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a media sentiment score of -1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,971. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

