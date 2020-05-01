Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,508. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

