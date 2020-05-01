Barrington Research Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $32.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti reduced their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,692. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

