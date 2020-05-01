Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.61 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $273.61 million and approximately $95.31 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Livecoin, AirSwap and CPDAX. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.02419981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00198871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,527,137 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, BitBay, WazirX, ABCC, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, DDEX, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, IDCM, Livecoin, Poloniex, GOPAX, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, CPDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

