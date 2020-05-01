Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 23,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

BHC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 4,745,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,396. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

