Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Raised by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,585,000 after acquiring an additional 751,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

BAX traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. 3,588,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

