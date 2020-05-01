Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 260,388 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Baytex Energy by 102.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,724,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 874,317 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 271,638 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

