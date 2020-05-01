Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Up 13.9%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 8,098,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 3,935,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,724,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 874,317 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $10,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 271,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

