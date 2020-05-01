BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 1,314,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,901. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

