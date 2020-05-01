Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

BECN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 583,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,655. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

