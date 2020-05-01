Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $22.63, approximately 41,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 621,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

