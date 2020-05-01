Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $7.05, approximately 28,477 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 916,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 527,547 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3,800.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

