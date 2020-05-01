Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $252.53. 2,858,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,354. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a 200 day moving average of $255.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

