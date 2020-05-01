Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 221,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,243. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

