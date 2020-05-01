Benchmark Boosts 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $23.00

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 795,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.03.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

