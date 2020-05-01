Benchmark Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

HURN traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $56.04. 167,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $193,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

