Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,300 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 672,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,818. The company has a market capitalization of $805.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

