Benchmark Increases Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $27.50

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

NYSE:SAH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 765,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

