Benchmark Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $118.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

SLAB stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 381,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

