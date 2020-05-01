Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 19,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,446. The company has a market cap of $366.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other Benefitfocus news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

