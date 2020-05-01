Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.72). Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $182.21. 5,448,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,863. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $159.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

