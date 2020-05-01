Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,714. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $927.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

