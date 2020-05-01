Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 28,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,561. The company has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

