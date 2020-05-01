Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

BYND stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,535,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,563. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -86.83. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,037 shares of company stock worth $5,594,491 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 942.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

