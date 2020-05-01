Bigbom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $148,390.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $150,049.02 and $148,390.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Bancor Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.04010329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035996 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009724 BTC.

About Bigbom

BBO is a token. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

